InsaneCoin (INSN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $111,933.07 and approximately $5.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.36 or 0.00397211 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002431 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.40 or 0.00994202 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,757,178 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars.

