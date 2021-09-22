Insider Buying: Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Director Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Director Gary W. Pace purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CRDF traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. 480,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,378. The company has a market cap of $274.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.78. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRDF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth about $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

