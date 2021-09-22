Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys 41,573 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 41,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.31 per share, with a total value of $1,301,650.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 163,303 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $4,890,924.85.

On Friday, September 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 309,022 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $9,558,050.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 196,356 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.02 per share, with a total value of $6,090,963.12.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 18,249 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $565,536.51.

On Friday, September 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 46,173 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,420,281.48.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 40,761 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,181,253.78.

On Monday, August 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,917 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.70 per share, for a total transaction of $743,817.90.

On Friday, August 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 8,050 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $228,459.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 46,967 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,211.15.

On Monday, August 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 164,668 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,386,755.52.

Shares of Cricut stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.11. 616,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,776. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.09.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

