Insider Selling: ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) COO Sells 3,092 Shares of Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rene Jacobsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of ABM Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45.

Shares of ABM stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $44.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average is $48.67. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.40.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,421,000 after buying an additional 343,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,251,000 after acquiring an additional 800,888 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,608,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,537,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,526,000 after acquiring an additional 193,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

