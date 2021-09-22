Insider Selling: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.96, for a total value of $2,387,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Jane Huang sold 12,901 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total value of $4,620,364.14.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jane Huang sold 542 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $168,307.26.

On Thursday, July 15th, Jane Huang sold 21,000 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.42, for a total value of $6,980,820.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,925 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.97, for a total value of $683,317.25.

NASDAQ BGNE traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $388.18. 228,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,959. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.94. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $219.20 and a 12 month high of $426.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. Analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

