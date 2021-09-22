Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $111,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lisa Eggerton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $111,500.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $121,320.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Lisa Eggerton sold 18,730 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,311,474.60.

BIGC stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,633. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $109.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,602,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,922 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,634,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,089,000 after purchasing an additional 930,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

