Insider Selling: Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Director Sells 1,109,644 Shares of Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $6,757,731.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CRVS traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,983,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,874. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.73 million, a P/E ratio of -249.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

CRVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.