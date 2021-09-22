Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Sells 3,136 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $5.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,384,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,834. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.08.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in CrowdStrike by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 39.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.
See Also: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.