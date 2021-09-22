Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Sells 3,136 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $5.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,384,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,834. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in CrowdStrike by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 39.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

