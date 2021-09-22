Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Sells 1,349 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $156,767.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,664 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $315,710.64.

Shares of GWRE traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.51. 495,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,258. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -148.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.42. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

