Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Sells 2,087 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) insider James Winston King sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $242,592.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GWRE traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.51. 495,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,258. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.74 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.42. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $5,349,000. Quest Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 33,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 764,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,597,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.40.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

