Insider Selling: Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Ostertag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $162,800.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Eric Ostertag sold 20,563 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $200,900.51.

Shares of PSTX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. 135,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,717. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of -0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 3,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

