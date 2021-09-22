Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Sells 63,093 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total value of $19,668,611.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total value of $57,329,732.16.

On Friday, August 20th, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total value of $8,142,022.60.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.37, for a total value of $8,024,356.02.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,672. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.51.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

