Insider Selling: Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) CEO Sells 4,074 Shares of Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE TDY traded up $9.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $427.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,543. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $301.76 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $446.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.00.
Teledyne Technologies Company Profile
Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.
