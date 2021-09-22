Insider Selling: Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) CEO Sells 4,074 Shares of Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE TDY traded up $9.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $427.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,543. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $301.76 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $446.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

