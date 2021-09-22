Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $366.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.87. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $261.22 and a twelve month high of $382.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

