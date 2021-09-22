Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.36

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.36 and last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.0538 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 84,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.