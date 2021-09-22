InvestDigital (IDT) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $257,928.77 and $66,706.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestDigital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00055451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00129881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00012677 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046138 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

InvestDigital is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 110,983,896 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.