IONChain (IONC) Price Down 19.8% Over Last Week

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. IONChain has a market cap of $278,967.82 and approximately $2,538.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00056259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00127652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00012775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00046222 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain (IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

