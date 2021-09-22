iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

IWS stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.81. 7,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,801. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $77.36 and a 52-week high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

