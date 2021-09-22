iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,698,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,219 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.43% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $304,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after purchasing an additional 429,492 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.25. 145,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,220,553. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.79. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

