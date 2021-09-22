JustBet (WINR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $27,170.00

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. JustBet has a market cap of $932,396.45 and $27,170.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00067250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00168072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00108117 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.22 or 0.06862007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,926.40 or 0.99576840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002543 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.