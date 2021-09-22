Katalyo (KTLYO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $107,991.00

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $107,991.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Katalyo has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00072293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00171633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00114375 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,032.56 or 0.07017439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,326.48 or 1.00258789 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.72 or 0.00797689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002648 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.