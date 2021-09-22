KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

NYSE KBH traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $40.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,481. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.09. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 19.17%.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KB Home stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 254.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 393,836 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of KB Home worth $22,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

