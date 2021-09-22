Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s previous close.

KRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.42.

KRC stock opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.91 and a 200-day moving average of $68.21.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. Equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,344,000 after purchasing an additional 147,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,721,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,385,000 after purchasing an additional 522,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,178,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,524,000 after purchasing an additional 705,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,060,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,224,000 after purchasing an additional 649,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

