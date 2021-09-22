Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Insider Jason Ehrlich Sells 6,950 Shares

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total value of $694,166.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $635,508.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $599,646.00.

Shares of KOD traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.70. The company had a trading volume of 197,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,714. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.54. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 68.9% during the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after buying an additional 157,325 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,667,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 102,722.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

