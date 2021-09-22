Korea Investment CORP Acquires 23,179 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,179 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.15% of Deere & Company worth $160,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Deere & Company by 16.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $5.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.08. 54,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,422. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $211.38 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $364.22 and its 200 day moving average is $364.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.30.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

