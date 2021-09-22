Korea Investment CORP Acquires 47,590 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,071,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,590 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $477,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.0% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.74. The company had a trading volume of 779,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,723,401. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $468.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

