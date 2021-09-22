Korea Investment CORP Acquires 48,460 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 330,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.17% of ServiceNow worth $181,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,208 shares of company stock worth $17,359,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.74.

NYSE NOW traded up $8.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $663.00. 28,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,791. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $681.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $609.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $543.02. The stock has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 787.30, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

