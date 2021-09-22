Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,936,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,309 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 0.7% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.28% of Mondelez International worth $245,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.74. 295,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,113,691. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

