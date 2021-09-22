Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,285,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 919,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.23% of General Motors worth $194,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 32.2% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 174,010 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 36.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 58,675 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at $1,087,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 111.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 154.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 94,260 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.92. The stock had a trading volume of 730,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,592,434. The stock has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.30. General Motors has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.95.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

