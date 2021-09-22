Korea Investment CORP Has $186.01 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,024 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.19% of S&P Global worth $186,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,502,000 after purchasing an additional 575,677 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in S&P Global by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after buying an additional 843,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,313,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,832,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $446.51. The company had a trading volume of 38,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $456.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $435.93 and a 200-day moving average of $399.77.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.90.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

