Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 451.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 918,228 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for approximately 0.7% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.33% of Baidu worth $228,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,919,000 after buying an additional 225,447 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Baidu by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,089,000 after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 126.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Baidu by 18.5% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,860,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,282,000 after purchasing an additional 289,964 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 602.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIDU. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.51. 211,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,590,983. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.79 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

