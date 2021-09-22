Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.38% of Lululemon Athletica worth $181,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,835 shares of company stock worth $18,663,305. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $429.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,743. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.71. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $434.22. The stock has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.32.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

