Korea Investment CORP Lowers Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 931,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 73,772 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of T-Mobile US worth $134,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.97. 180,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.40. The company has a market cap of $159.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.92.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

