Korea Investment CORP Purchases 102,527 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 773,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,527 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.18% of Crown Castle International worth $150,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 135.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 147.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,712. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The stock has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.47.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.55.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

