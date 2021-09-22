Korea Investment CORP Purchases 16,244 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,411 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises about 0.7% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.13% of Shopify worth $239,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,363,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $28.33 on Wednesday, hitting $1,465.48. 29,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,112. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $875.00 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,512.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,331.51. The company has a market cap of $182.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.96, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

