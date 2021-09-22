Korea Investment CORP Reduces Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,678 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of The Charles Schwab worth $147,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $594,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 82,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 29,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 15.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 95,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 21,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $1,557,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $325,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 513,260 shares of company stock valued at $37,395,889 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.02. 181,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,290,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

