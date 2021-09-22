Korea Investment CORP Sells 162,411 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 162,411 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of The Home Depot worth $206,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $336.74. 169,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,969,857. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $355.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.25.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

