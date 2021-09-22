Korea Investment CORP Sells 26,515 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,515 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.1% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of Mastercard worth $393,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $5.09 on Wednesday, hitting $342.47. 310,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,782,232. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.37. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

