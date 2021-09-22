Korea Investment CORP Sells 44,512 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,118,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 44,512 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Intel worth $175,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $53.66. 762,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,246,537. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $217.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

