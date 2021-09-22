Korea Investment CORP Sells 6,416 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.20% of Equinix worth $141,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $12.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $860.75. 13,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,440. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $835.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $768.95. The firm has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 226.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total value of $827,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,453,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

