Korea Investment CORP Sells 94,530 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 94,530 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of Honeywell International worth $146,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

HON stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.28. 161,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,430. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.15. The company has a market capitalization of $150.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

