Kristin Sverchek Sells 6,000 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 27th, Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67.
LYFT traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,905,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,300. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.47.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 75.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 0.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 5.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LYFT has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.