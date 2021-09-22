Kristin Sverchek Sells 6,000 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67.

LYFT traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,905,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,300. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.47.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 75.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 0.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 5.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYFT has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

