LABS Group (LABS) Market Capitalization Reaches $18.77 Million

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LABS Group has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. LABS Group has a total market cap of $18.77 million and approximately $403,642.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00072545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.57 or 0.00172026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00114276 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.06 or 0.07031209 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,374.87 or 1.00056393 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.64 or 0.00799613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002653 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars.

