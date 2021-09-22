Lance Torgerson Sells 5,605 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, September 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,494 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $118,670.40.

On Friday, September 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $129,196.80.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $121,820.16.

NYSE CVEO traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 18,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,648. Civeo Co. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $325.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 3.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Civeo by 812.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Civeo by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Civeo in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 117.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

