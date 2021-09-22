Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.06% of Lear worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 61.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 2,337.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 5,885.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock opened at $146.17 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $103.35 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.09. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.14) earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on LEA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

