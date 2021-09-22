Lethean Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, Lethean has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $683,122.47 and $1,057.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,214.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,047.33 or 0.07051608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.96 or 0.00367844 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $539.71 or 0.01248898 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00117080 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.42 or 0.00551714 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.16 or 0.00567303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.53 or 0.00336765 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

