Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock Position Boosted by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 828,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Liberty Global accounts for approximately 8.5% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Liberty Global worth $22,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 107.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 175.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 246.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYK traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 79,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.04. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $29.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

