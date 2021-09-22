Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Buys $75,250.00 in Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 5,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jose De Jesus Loza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 2,617 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,726.06.

On Monday, September 13th, Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 5,708 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $87,617.80.

On Friday, September 10th, Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 3,222 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,263.20.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 966 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,789.08.

LMNR traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 20,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,626. The company has a market capitalization of $269.17 million, a PE ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 1.01. Limoneira has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $20.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Limoneira currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Limoneira by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,924,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,767,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 111,145 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 284,789 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 432,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 79,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

