Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.05% of Lincoln National worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 11.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 99,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

LNC opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.02. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

