Lor Inc Sells 125,000 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $476,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $528,750.00.

Shares of RES traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. 696,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,375. The company has a market cap of $843.48 million, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.13. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of RPC by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 340,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 38,999 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of RPC in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RPC by 493.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 715,605 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of RPC by 310.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 196,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 148,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC in the second quarter valued at $98,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

